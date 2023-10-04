Woman loses moped, cash to snatchers

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 3

A woman of Valtoha here was the latest target of robbers on Monday.

The woman with her niece riding pillion was robbed of her Moped and cash near Poonian village. They were on their way to see her relative. The victim, identified as Rajwinder Kaur, a resident of Valtoha areas, said when she reached near Poonia village, three armed robbers appeared on the spot and stopped her.

She said one of the robbers threatened her with a sword and robbed her moped, Rs 3,500 cash and her personal documents like Aadhaar card, PAN card, bank passbooks, etc. The Sadar police (Patti) have registered a case under Sections 379-B (2), 341 and 34 of the IPC.

