Woman murdered

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 18

A 45-year-old widow identified as Kulwinder Kaur, a resident of Maluwal Santan village, was found murdered on Sunday. She was living with her brother Balkar Singh Babba in the village after the death of her husband in Khairdeenke.

The victim’s married daughter Manpreet Kaur in her statement to the police expressed suspicion of the involvement of her uncle (mother’s brother) and another person identified as Vicky of Maluwal Santan village in her mother’s murder.

Inspector Kashmir Singh, SHO, Chabal police station, said the post mortem of the body was conducted by a board of doctors on Monday. Further action would be initiated after receiving the autopsy report, the SHO said.

#Tarn Taran