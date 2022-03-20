Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 19

Khushi (30), a resident of Gujjapura area, was allegedly killed by her husband and in-laws here on Saturday. The police have arrested four out of the five persons booked for murder.

Those arrested included the victim’s husband Ajay Singh, his father Satnam Singh and mother Jaspal Kaur, all residents of Gujjapura, and Tirath Singh of Lal Quarters opposite Gilwali Gate.

Gurmeet Singh, SHO, Division C police station, said the police were verifying the role of fifth accused Balwant Singh, a relative of Ajay Singh.

Rekha, mother of the victim and resident of Indira Colony, told the police that the victim, Khushi, was her younger daughter who was married to Ajay Singh around five years ago. She alleged that Ajay was a drug addict which they came to know after marriage. She said he used to thrash her daughter for money for consuming drugs. She said a few months ago, Khushi told her that whatever she had the accused spent on drugs.

Khushi told her that she gave Rs 3-4 lakh and ornaments to her uncle Balwant Singh for keeping in custody. Rekha said later when she asked her about the same, he beat up and threatened her.

Rekha said on Saturday she got information that her daughter had died. She said she along with her son Sonu and a relative, Indu Bala, rushed to her house and found her dead. She said there were strangulation marks on her daughter’s neck. She alleged that the accused had strangled her daughter to death.

Gurmeet Singh said a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC was registered following the statement of Rekha. Raids were conducted and the accused were arrested while the role of fifth suspect Balwant Singh was being verified. Further investigation was under progress, he added.

23-year-old kidnapped, raped; four of family booked

Amritsar: Kathunangal police have booked four persons of a family, including a woman, for allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman. Those booked were identified as Vijay, a resident of Hardo Jhande village, his mother Baljinder Kaur, father Sulakhan Singh and his brother Suraj Singh. The 23-year-old victim told the police that she was a student of VMS College at Batala, while she completed her graduation and did Post-Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications. Vijay used to stalk her. She said she remained silent at that time as her education was near completion and did not want any obstruction at that time. She alleged that on January 29, she was standing at Sahnewali village bus stop to go to Batala for some domestic work. She said Vijay along with his brother Suraj came and they forcibly abducted her on their bike. She said when she tried to shout and raise an alarm, the accused covered her mouth. She alleged that the accused took her to a house in Batala, where Vijay kept her in illegal detention for days and raped her against her wishes. She said later, they forced her to solemnise a court marriage at Gurdaspur on February 19. She alleged that the accused threatened to kill her family in case she did not oblige. She alleged that the accused had kept her in illegal detention till now. She said on Friday, when her sisters Sandeep Kaur and Jagdeep Kaur came in the street outside the house, she saw them and ran outside. She said when the accused tried to stop her, she raised an alarm and people started gathering. She said they ran away and reached home and later lodged a complaint with the Kathunangal police station. The police said a case under Section 366, 376 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code was registered against Vijay and his family members, while no arrest has been made so far. They said the matter was under investigations and raids were on nab the suspects. TNS