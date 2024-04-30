Woman murdered in Gobind Nagar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 29

An unmarried woman was found brutally murdered in Gobind Nagar area the on Sultanwind road here on late last evening. She was alone at home.

The deceased was identified as Harpreet Kaur, alias Rozi (42). According to the police, there were injuries behind her neck alleged to be done by a sharp-edged weapon. The police took the body into their custody and sent for a postmortem. The police were still clueless about the perpetrators and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area were being scanned to find clues in the case.

Dilbagh Singh, cousin of the victim, told the police that his paternal uncle Sukhbir Singh and aunt Sudarshan Kaur had died around 12 years ago and she had been living alone in the house since. She was adopted by his uncle and aunt when she was a child. She had refused to marry.

He said after their death she was living alone and getting the pension of Sukhbir Singh who had retired from post office. He said she used to donate a lot to poor and needy persons, besides giving sweets to children in the neighbourhood.

He said last evening, when a child went to her house for taking chocolate, the child found her lying in a pool of blood. She raised an alarm in the area. Immediately, nearby residents informed the police of the incident. After reaching the spot, the police started a probe.

She had sharp-edged weapon injuries behind her neck and a knife was also found near the spot. Today, the police used sniffer dogs and forensic teams examined the spot, informed Sukhbir Singh, Station House Officer, Division B police station. He said the perpetrators would be nabbed soon.

