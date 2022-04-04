Woman murdered near RamTalai area

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 3

A woman was found murdered in the Ram Talai area here on Sunday. The victim identified as Kamlesh Rani (55) was alone at home when she was murdered. She had sharp weapon injuries on her head.

The police took the body of the deceased for post mortem and launched further investigation after registering an FIR.

Dev Raj, husband of the deceased, runs a snacks stall near international bus stand on main GT Road here. He told the police that his wife helped him in the work. After work she used to return home for rest.

Today, Dev Raj said due to heavy rush, he sold off all his snacks at the stall and asked his neighbour to go home and bring ‘samosas’ from his wife. When his neighbour went home, he found her lying in a pool of blood with injuries on her head.

He came back and informed Dev Raj about his wife’s murder. Dev Raj said he had four children and all were married.

Shaminderjit Singh, SHO, Mohkampura police station, said, “A case has been registered. The police is analysing the footage of the CCTV cameras in the area to get some clues about the murder.”