Woman nabbed with ganja, charas

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 3

The police have nabbed a woman identified as Nandani Devi, a resident of Jhugian, for allegedly possessing 425 gm of ganja and 47 gm of charas. She was arrested following a tip-off, said a police official.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Karanjit Singh said during checking at a naka near the Jahajgarh area, the police got information that Nandani was allegedly involved in drug peddling.

She was intercepted by the police and the contraband recovered from her. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the woman and further probe initiated in this connection, the ASI said.