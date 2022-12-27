Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 26

A woman along with her paramour allegedly killed her husband at Sainsra Khurd village falling under the Jhander police station here. The deceased has been identified as Mangal Singh.

The incident came to light when his relative got suspicious of the circumstances in which he died and approached the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Kumar said the police had arrested two persons — Manpreet Kaur (wife of the victim) of Sainsra Kalan and Roshan of Sainsra Khurd villages. They were booked under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC in this connection. He said Manpreet Kaur used to run a boutique while Roshan was a tailor in the neighbouring shop.

Harpal Singh, complainant and a relative of the victim, told the police on Sunday that he got a call from his relative Paramjit Singh of Sainsra Kalan village who told that his brother-in-law Mangal Singh had died. He said he along with his wife Sandeep Kaur went to Mangal Singh’s house where his body was kept in the lobby and his body was covered with a blanket. He said when they lifted the blanket they found injury marks on his head and leg.

He said when he asked about the cause of his death, Manpreet Kaur told that on Saturday Mangal Singh had gone to Guru Ka Bagh at Ghookewali village for purchasing medicines and returned home around 11pm. He told that on the way several persons assaulted him.

Harpal said he lifted the cap from the victim’s body and found blood stains on his head. He said they got suspicious and asked for lodging a police complaint in this regard. However, Manpreet Kaur said there was no point of lodging a police complaint. He said Mangal Singh had told him about her alleged illicit relations. Therefore, they decided to lodge a complaint with the police.

The DSP said the head injury was critical and no one could walk on foot if hit so strongly on the head. The police teams took the duo into custody where they confessed to their crime and were arrested.