Woman, paramour nabbed on charge of abetting suicide

Tribune News Service

Phagwara, April 16

The Nurmahal police have arrested a woman and her paramour on the charge of abetting suicide and criminal conspiracy.

Investigating Officer (IO) Amrik Lala said the accused have been identified as Renu, wife of Avtar Chand, the deceased, a resident of Kot Badal Khan village, and her paramour Amaritpal Singh, a resident of the same locality.

Jogindar Pal, a resident of Kot Badal Khan village and father of the deceased, told the police that Avatar Chand was married to Renu, daughter of Lachhman Ram, a resident of Bhullar village under Bilga police station.

Jogindar said the husband and wife had a strained relationship. He said his son came to Nurmahal and started living in a rented accommodation but the accused Amritpal used to visit Renu.

Jogindar Pal said this led to fight between husband and wife, adding that Amrit Pal worked as a farm hand with Karamjit Singh alias Pamma Majhail, a resident of Kot Badal Khan village who encouraged him financially to continue his relationship with Renu. Jogindar said his son Avtar Chand ended his life on Saturday by strangulating himself in Mohalla Khatikan, Nurmahal, adding that the three accused were responsible for the death.