Woman passenger from Thailand held with narcotics at Amritsar airport

Woman passenger from Thailand held with narcotics at Amritsar airport

PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jan 20, 2026 IST
In a significant breakthrough, a young woman arriving from Thailand was arrested at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport on Monday evening with over 1.5 kg of suspected narcotics. The arrest was made during a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).

Officials said the forensic examination would ascertain the exact nature of the contraband though it is suspected to be either cocaine or heroin. Investigators believe this is the first known case of narcotics being smuggled into India from Thailand through the Amritsar airport.

The arrested woman has been identified as Aarti Kaur of Muktsar Sahib. A case under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act has been registered against her.

According to the NCB, the agencies had received specific intelligence indicating that the passenger had flown to Thailand from Amritsar on January 10 on the instructions of her handler and was expected to return with a large consignment of drugs.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, NCB and ANTF teams kept surveillance at the airport and apprehended her immediately after she landed.

Preliminary investigations suggest that her handler has his links spread across several countries, including the US and Canada. Officials said the international syndicate is allegedly routing narcotics through Pakistan and other countries before pushing them into India. More arrests are likely to be made in the coming days and major recoveries of narcotics could follow as the probe deepens.

J&K man held with 1.5 kg of suspected narcotics

The NCB has arrested a man from Jammu and Kashmir and recovered 1.5 kilograms of suspected narcotic substance from his possession.

The arrested individual has been identified as Suzar Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Anantnag. According to officials, the arrest was made following a tip-off, after which an NCB team conducted a targeted operation.

