Woman raped, two arrested

A woman was allegedly raped three days ago by four persons at Mallian village falling under the Jandiala police station here. The police have arrested two persons while the remaining two suspects are still absconding.

Those booked were identified as Gurwinder Singh, alias Golu, and Harman, both residents of Mallian village, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gora, of Mallian village and Nanak Singh of Wadali Dogra village. Gurpreet and Nanak were arrested by the police.

The incident occurred three days ago, though a case was registered yesterday (on Wednesday).

The 25-year-old victim told the police that on Monday, she was alone at home and therefore his uncle Kashmir Singh left her 12-year-old cousin with her. She said in the night, her cousin forgot to bolt the door from inside and they fell asleep. She said at around 11 pm, Gurwinder Singh and Harman barged into the house. She alleged Gurwinder had covered her face so that she could not raise an alarm and then Harman dragged her to an open ground near the gurdwara where Gurpreet and Nanak Singh were also present.

She alleged they pushed her to the ground and hit her with a pistol butt. She said when she resisted and tried to escape, the accused assaulted and kicked her.

She alleged that as the accused forcibly touched and sexually harassed her, she raised the alarm for help. On hearing her shouts, her uncle Kashmir Singh suddenly arrived there and the accused fled the spot.

She was rushed to a hospital, which referred her to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital where she was under treatment.

The police have registered a case under Sections 64, 62, 109, 115 (2) and 3 (5) of the BNS against them. Raids were on to nab the absconders, the police said.