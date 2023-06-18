Woman robbed of gold earrings

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 17

Two motorcycle-borne men robbed a woman of a pair of gold earrings near Mughal Chak village in broad daylight on Friday. The victim — Ramandeep Kaur — was riding pillion with her husband Gursewak Singh as they were en route to Burj-ra-ke village at the time of the incident. The robbers gestured to the couple to pull over. The duo then fished out guns and asked for the woman’s earrings, threatening to shoot them dead if she would not agree to their demand. Afraid, she complied. The duo then fled the spot.

The Sadar Police have registered a case under Sections 379-B (2), 506 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act in this regard.