Woman robbed of her earrings

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Two persons snatched the gold earrings of a 65-year-old woman. The victim, Gurjit Kaur, after paying obeisance at the Darbar Sahib in Amritsar was coming back with her brother-in-law Iqbal Singh. Gurjit was riding pillion on the moped. When they reached near Gohalwar village, two persons came on a bike and snatched the earrings by pushing Iqbal and Gurjit. Both fell down and received injuries. Iqbal is critical and was admitted to the local Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. The local police have registered a case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC on Tuesday. OC

Health Mela: 748 patients examined

Amritsar: The health melas being organised by the Health Department are helping in restoring the faith of the public in the public health systems, stated Shri Hargobindpur MLA Advocate Amarpal Singh while attending such an event at CHC Bham. A total of 748 patients were examined during the check up camp in which doctors from different specialties were present. Senior Medical Officers; Dr Gurdial Singh and Dr JS Gill said patients were provided free of cost diagnostic facilities and medicines. Block extension education Surinder Kaur said apart from medical services, the visitors were informed about various health schemes as Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme, tele consultation services, services for care of mother and children and various disease control programmes. TNS

3 prisoners attack fellow inmate

Amritsar: The Islamabad police have booked three prisoners for allegedly assaulting another jail inmate at the Central Jail complex. Those booked are Sachin Gill of Lohgarh Gate; Shamsher Singh, alias Dani, of Meera Kot Kalan village; and Jugal Kishore of Majitha Road. Subheg Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Jail, said on Monday around 6.40pm, the accused attacked Jatin Arora leaving him seriously injured. The police have registered a case under Section 52 of the Prisons Act against them and launched further investigation. TNS

‘Sahaj Gufa Mahi Asanu’ discussed

Amritsar: The research forum of GNDU’s School of Punjabi Studies on Wednesday held a discussion of Dr Manmohan Singh’s novel, ‘Sahaj Gufa Mahi Asanu’. Among eminent writers and scholars of Punjabi language and a renowned novelist Dr Manmohan Singh (IPS, Special Director, IB, GoI) was also present. The keynote speakers were Prof Avtar Singh from Ramgarhia College, Phagwara, and Sarabjot Singh Behl, Dean Academic Affairs, GNDU, Amritsar and Dr Manjinder Singh from School of Punjabi Studies. Prof Avtar Singh presented an analysis of the novel from a literary point of view. He said Dr Manmohan has made a successful attempt to portray the ancient Indian tradition of knowledge through modern literary novels.