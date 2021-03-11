BRIEFLY

Woman robbed of her earrings

Photo for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Two persons snatched the gold earrings of a 65-year-old woman. The victim, Gurjit Kaur, after paying obeisance at the Darbar Sahib in Amritsar was coming back with her brother-in-law Iqbal Singh. Gurjit was riding pillion on the moped. When they reached near Gohalwar village, two persons came on a bike and snatched the earrings by pushing Iqbal and Gurjit. Both fell down and received injuries. Iqbal is critical and was admitted to the local Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. The local police have registered a case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC on Tuesday. OC

Health Mela: 748 patients examined

Amritsar: The health melas being organised by the Health Department are helping in restoring the faith of the public in the public health systems, stated Shri Hargobindpur MLA Advocate Amarpal Singh while attending such an event at CHC Bham. A total of 748 patients were examined during the check up camp in which doctors from different specialties were present. Senior Medical Officers; Dr Gurdial Singh and Dr JS Gill said patients were provided free of cost diagnostic facilities and medicines. Block extension education Surinder Kaur said apart from medical services, the visitors were informed about various health schemes as Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme, tele consultation services, services for care of mother and children and various disease control programmes. TNS

3 prisoners attack fellow inmate

Amritsar: The Islamabad police have booked three prisoners for allegedly assaulting another jail inmate at the Central Jail complex. Those booked are Sachin Gill of Lohgarh Gate; Shamsher Singh, alias Dani, of Meera Kot Kalan village; and Jugal Kishore of Majitha Road. Subheg Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Jail, said on Monday around 6.40pm, the accused attacked Jatin Arora leaving him seriously injured. The police have registered a case under Section 52 of the Prisons Act against them and launched further investigation. TNS

‘Sahaj Gufa Mahi Asanu’ discussed

Amritsar: The research forum of GNDU’s School of Punjabi Studies on Wednesday held a discussion of Dr Manmohan Singh’s novel, ‘Sahaj Gufa Mahi Asanu’. Among eminent writers and scholars of Punjabi language and a renowned novelist Dr Manmohan Singh (IPS, Special Director, IB, GoI) was also present. The keynote speakers were Prof Avtar Singh from Ramgarhia College, Phagwara, and Sarabjot Singh Behl, Dean Academic Affairs, GNDU, Amritsar and Dr Manjinder Singh from School of Punjabi Studies. Prof Avtar Singh presented an analysis of the novel from a literary point of view. He said Dr Manmohan has made a successful attempt to portray the ancient Indian tradition of knowledge through modern literary novels.

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects today

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects in J-K today, first such move after abrogation of Article 370

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Police have registered a case

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Most of the cash has also been recovered

In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi

In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi

April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as th...

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Man climbs high-voltage electric tower in Gate Hakiman Wala area

International session on Jallianwala Bagh begins at Guru Nanak Dev University

Covid-19: 8 test +ve in four days in Amritsar district

Widen alleys leading to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal where Guru Tegh Bahadur was born: MP Gurjeet Aujla to Punjab CM

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh administration razes 200 illegal jhuggis in Mani Majra

Detonator, wire found near Burail jail in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Civic body fines Punjab Congress president

Covid: Daily case count starts growing in Chandigarh

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Delhi's R-value crosses 2, not 4th wave yet: Experts

Delhi police crackdown on gang making counterfeit Rs 10 coins

Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, every covid-infected person infecting 2 others: IIT-Madras analysis

Active Covid cases cross 14K in India, face masks back in Delhi

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

2 new Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Baisakhi Mela back at Kanjli Wetland after 20 yrs

Teachers hold protest over non-payment of salary

Power theft cases decline in Doaba region

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Man plays pellet drum at CP office to awaken conscience of police officers

No check on plying of illegally modified vehicles on highways

Garbage put on fire at Dana Mandi; NGO seeks FIR against officials

Covid-19: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Government Medical College, Patiala, holds White Coat Ceremony for 225 MBBS students

Patiala Deputy Commissioner takes stock of flood-prone areas in Dudhan Sadhan block

Administration to launch ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign today