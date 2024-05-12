Woman seriously hurt in snatching attempt by 2 bike-borne persons

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 11

A woman was seriously injuried when she resisted two bike-borne persons attempt to snatch her purse here on Friday afternoon.

The victim, identified as Shanti Devi, is a resident of Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar. She was travelling in an e-rickshaw along her woman relative. As she was busy talking to someone on her mobile phone, two bike-borne persons tried to snatch her purse near the Civil Hospital. When the victim resisted bike-borne persons attempt to snatch her purse, she fell down from the e-rickshaw. Four of her teeth were broken in the tussle with snatchers and she received injuries on her forehead, mouth and other parts of the body.

The victim was admitted to the Civil Hospital from where she was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, keeping in view her serious condition.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh said a case under Section 379B (2) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the two suspects. The snatchers managed to escape from the spot despite heavy police deployment and patrolling in the area.

