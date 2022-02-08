Woman 'shot at' in house, injured

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Nirmal Kaur, a resident of Jallewal village, was shot at her house on Saturday, the police said. The Sarhali police have booked one Jagroop Singh Jupa of the same village under Sections 307, 459, 506 and 427 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act allegedly on the statement of the victim on Sunday. The police said the accused fired at Nirmal Kaur with his pistol and also damaged the house hold material, after which she was admitted to a private hospital in Amritsar. Victim Nirmal Kaur, however, denied the police claims and said that she had not recorded any statement against Jagroop Singh. She alleged that the police in connivance with some villager registered a case against him. OC

27-year-old Man dies in accident

Tarn Taran: A person died in a road accident on the Tarn Taran-Patti road, near Lauhuka village, late on Sunday. The deceased had been identified as Shamsher Singh (27) of Jandoke village. The deceased was the chowkidar at Powercom and deputed at Sub-Station Lauhuka. He was going on duty on his motorcycle in the evening, when some unidentified vehicle hit him. As a result, he died on the spot. The Sarhali police had registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279, 338 and 427 of the IPC against the driver of the unidentified vehicle. The deceased was given job on compassionate ground as his father died during duty hours in the Powercom. The marriage of the deceased had been fixed two months ago. The post-mortem of the body was conducted at the local Civil Hospital on Monday. OC

Lawyer robbed in Rani Ka Bagh

Amritsar: Four unidentified armed persons robbed a lawyer Surinder Kumar Saini here on Sunday, when he was going to pay obeisance at a temple in the Rani Ka Bagh area. The accused took away his two gold rings, a silver ring and his mobile phone. He lodged a complaint with the police who have registered a case and started investigations. The Investigating Officer said CCTV cameras in the area were being scrutinised to find some clues. A resident of Ranjit Avenue, Surinder Saini said he had gone to pay obeisance at the temple and parked his car on the backside of the shrine. He said as he parked the car, four persons travelling on a bike came near him. They took out a sharp weapon and pushed him back in the car. They pointed the weapon at him and took his gold rings and mobile. Assistant Commissioner of Police Palwinder Singh said the CCTV cameras were being scanned and the accused would be arrested soon.