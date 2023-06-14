Woman shot at, injured in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 13

A woman was injured after being shot at by three armed bike-borne robbers at Gali Major Singh Wali in Nanaksar locality, Tarn Taran town, on Monday late evening, the police said.

The injured had been identified as Jaswinder Kaur (60), who was busy in her house when the robbers fired at her. She was immediately rushed to the local Civil Hospital where her condition is stated to be stable, the doctors said. DSP Jaspal reached the Civil Hospital to collect information about the incident.

The victim in her statement to the police said they had been threatening the family members to rob them of cash.

The victim’s husband, Harjinder Singh, saved himself by hiding in another room of the house. A case under Sections 307, 148, 149 of the IPC and 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused, the DSP said.