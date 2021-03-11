Woman, son die in Amritsar road accident

Amritsar, May 12
A woman and her minor son died in a road accident when a car hit their scooter on the Taran Wala Bridge here on Thursday.
The victims were identified as Rasam Sharma (40) and Hritwik Sharma (4).
She was going to drop her son at DAV International School, Verka Bypass, here.
Shashpal Singh, Investigating Officer, said the police have booked the unidentified car driver under Section 304 A and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on the statement of Amit Sharma, the husband of the deceased.
The car was later found abandoned near Taran Wala bridge. The incident occurred near Diamond Estate. The car dragged the victims to quite a distance. The car driver fled from the spot. The victims were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead.
The Investigating Officer said the owner of the car (PB-02-CY-5905) was being identified.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gyanvaapi mosque issue reaches Supreme Court as urgent petition seeks stay on it
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentions the petition against ...
Supreme Court refuses to entertain postponement of NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care
The examination is scheduled to be held on May 21
Chintan Shivir: Congress says ‘one family one ticket’ proposal being discussed
The party is also considering capping at 5 years holding of ...
Kashmiri Pandits working under PM's rehabilitation package in Valley stage protests after Rahul Bhat's killing
Terrorists killed Rahul Bhat in a government office during w...
Environment for ‘fruitful, constructive dialogue’ with India not there: Pakistan Foreign Office
The remarks by Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar come i...