Woman, son die in Amritsar road accident

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 12

A woman and her minor son died in a road accident when a car hit their scooter on the Taran Wala Bridge here on Thursday.

The victims were identified as Rasam Sharma (40) and Hritwik Sharma (4).

She was going to drop her son at DAV International School, Verka Bypass, here.

Shashpal Singh, Investigating Officer, said the police have booked the unidentified car driver under Section 304 A and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on the statement of Amit Sharma, the husband of the deceased.

The car was later found abandoned near Taran Wala bridge. The incident occurred near Diamond Estate. The car dragged the victims to quite a distance. The car driver fled from the spot. The victims were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

The Investigating Officer said the owner of the car (PB-02-CY-5905) was being identified.