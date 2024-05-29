Woman’s clothes torn in assault, police book two

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 28

In connection with an incident that occurred more than a week back in Dhotian village, the Sarhali police have booked two brothers who disrobed a woman who was working in the fields with her father. Police said here today that the accused have been identified as Amritpal Singh and Ajaypal Singh of the same Dhotian village.

ASI Jaspreet Kaur recorded the statement of the victim. The victim said that she along with her father was working in the fields when the accused attacked her and beat her up severely. The victim said that in the scuffle, the accused tore her clothes, reducing her to nudity. She said that her father too was beaten up when he came to her rescue. The police said that a case under Section 323, 354-B and 34 of IPC has been registered against the accused on Monday. The accused are absconding, said the police.

