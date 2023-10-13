Woman’s murder case solved, one arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 12

The Amritsar rural police have cracked the two-week-old blind murder case in which a 50-year-old woman, Rajwant Kaur, was killed during a robbery at her house in Bal Bawa village falling under the Jhander police station here.

The police have arrested one person and raids are on to nab his accomplice. The accused was identified as Jugraj Singh, alias Kaka, of the same village and the absconder as Jagpreet Singh, alias Baba, of Ghaniye Ke Bangar in Gurdaspur.

SSP Satinder Singh said they had looted ear-rings, a mobile phone, Rs 10,000 cash and a motorcycle from the spot. The police also recovered a mobile phone from him.

Rajwant Kaur was alone at home on September 28 as her husband, Khushwant Singh, a truck driver, had gone out of station. Her only son Jagdeep Singh was living in New Zealand. The deceased had injury marks on her head, which was apparently the cause of her death. Besides, she also had blunt injury marks on her body.

The incident came to light when Jagdeep Singh called her, but she did not respond to his repeated calls. He asked his friend in the village to go and see her. He found her dead and informed Jagdeep of the incident. Jagdeep later called his uncle Resham Singh and told him about the incident.

