Women call for action to protect city’s heritage ahead of 450th anniversary

Ahead of the 450th foundation anniversary of Amritsar, the Vatrukh Foundation, along with partner NGOs, organised a town hall at Guru Nanak Dev University, bringing together women leaders from diverse political, religious and social backgrounds to discuss the need to protect the city’s heritage and restore its environmental character.

Titled “Women Leaders in Conversation: Amritsar @ 450 — Heritage, Environment and Future”, the event highlighted concerns over deteriorating heritage structures, inadequate waste management, pollution and unplanned development in the historic city.

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The panel comprised Satwant Kaur, Director of Education, SGPC; Kiranjot Kaur, member, SGPC; Jai Inder Kaur, president of the BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha; Karan Kaur Brar, former Congress MLA; Jasmeet Kaur Chhina of Misl Satluj; and Harpreet Kaur, president of the Women’s Wing of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De). Amritsar Mayor Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia was also present.

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The discussion began by recalling that Amritsar, founded by Guru Ram Das, was historically associated with wetlands, orchards and water bodies.

“The selection and development of the Sarovar and the setting of the Golden Temple reflected an extraordinary understanding of architecture, engineering, water and environmental considerations in town planning. Today, however, the historic city around Darbar Sahib faces serious challenges,” said Jasmeet Kaur Chhina.

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The panellists acknowledged that the old walled city, with its 12 historic gates, was grappling with inadequate sanitation, poor solid-waste management, deteriorating buildings, congestion and unplanned development. The Bhagtanwala legacy waste site, approximately 1,500 metres from the Golden Temple, was also highlighted as a serious environmental concern.

“It is highly unfortunate that over two decades we have not been able to find a solution to the Bhagtanwala dump. The character of the old city has changed drastically with concretisation and commercialisation,” said Kiranjot Kaur.

The town hall also highlighted Amritsar’s economic and tourism significance, arguing that the city’s upkeep should reflect its contribution to Punjab.

“Amritsar generates 73 per cent of Punjab’s total tourism revenue, and despite being one of the state’s major economic centres, the city is not being maintained at par with leading international tourism destinations,” said Samita Kaur, founder-president of the Vatrukh Foundation.

Speakers called for greater allocation of resources and collective responsibility to protect the city’s cultural and economic assets.

Mayor Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia said the Municipal Corporation was working to address the problem of waste dumping. “We will be positively taking care of the Chabal dumping ground, with 100 per cent remediation of the garbage, and work is also under way at the Bhagtanwala dump,” he said.

Karan Kaur Brar stressed the need to balance accountability with responsibility, involving both institutions and citizens. “The 450th anniversary must be about legacy, not just celebration,” she said.

Samita Kaur also called for the old walled city to become free of single-use plastic, along with stronger waste segregation at source, improved waste management and effective control of vehicular traffic in the heritage precinct.

The Chalo Amritsar campaign has received support from prominent personalities, including singer Rabbi Shergill, golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, singer Resham Singh Anmol, author Sanam Sutirath Wazir and Sarbans Parteek, who have lent their voices to the campaign for a cleaner and greener Amritsar.