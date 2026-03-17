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Home / Amritsar / Women exhorted to unite against injustice, violence

Women exhorted to unite against injustice, violence

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:51 PM Mar 17, 2026 IST
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A programme was organised at Virsa Vihar here recently to mark International Women’s Day, where speakers called upon women to unite against injustice and violence across the world. The event was organised by Punjab Istri Sabha, Amritsar; Nari Chetna Manch; and Help a Child of India as part of a series of activities being held from March 8 to March 23.

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The programme was presided over by Jaspal Bhatia, Narendra Pal Pali and Narendra Bal. Help a Child of India community education coordinator Rekha Bhatti, who conducted the stage, said the day was important for women as it reminded them of past achievements, and exhorted participants to take new pledges for the future.

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At the beginning of the programme, project coordinator Pawan Bhatti welcomed the guests, and said awareness among women about their rights was very important.

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He added that men should support women so that society could become more equal and progressive.

NCC officer and political science lecturer Sukhpal Singh praised the role of women in maintaining peace in society, and also spoke about the relief work done during the floods in the region last year.

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Narendra Bal, a state leader of the Power and Transco Union (AITUC), exhorted women to come forward and fight for their rights.

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