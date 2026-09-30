Women explore practical uses of AI in everyday life

Artificial intelligence may sound like complex technology reserved for experts, but it can also be a practical tool for managing everyday life, work and responsibilities.

At “Hai AI to Hi AI—Everyday Artificial Intelligence for Busy Women”, organised by Phulkari Women of Amritsar (Phulkari WOA), more than 50 members explored ways to make AI simple, accessible and useful for the many roles women juggle every day.

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Held at Five River Art Gallery, Mukut House, the session was part of ‘Empower Her: Reimagined—A Boutique Learning Series for Women’, an ongoing Phulkari WOA initiative that offers practical, expert-led learning in areas including finance, law, mindfulness, careers and emerging technologies.

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From organising information and improving communication to learning new skills and simplifying professional tasks, the session demonstrated how AI can help save time and bring structure to busy routines.

The programme was chaired by Dr Latika Uppal and Dr Jagan Jyot, programme heads for the series. The interactive session was led by Sonakshi Sadana Kundra, a Phulkari WOA member, Growth Operations Manager at AIRA EdTech and an independent trainer. Kundra has conducted more than 50 workshops for over 1,000 participants.

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Rather than beginning with technical jargon, the session focused on relatable, everyday problems.

“Participants learnt how to break a task into smaller parts, explain what they need from an AI tool, frame effective prompts and build personalised workflows. Live demonstrations and hands-on exercises helped turn abstract concepts into tasks participants could immediately understand and try themselves,” said Kundra.

The session also introduced participants to the broader concept of AI literacy — not simply knowing that AI exists, but understanding how to use it thoughtfully, effectively and responsibly, one prompt at a time.

“For women managing homes, families, careers, businesses and social commitments, this approach can make AI less intimidating and more relevant. The emphasis was not on replacing human effort, but on using technology to reduce routine workload and create more time for tasks that require human judgement, creativity and connection,” said Kavita Kahlon, chairperson, Phulkari WOA.