Women from across north India to pedal for top spots at GNDU cycling league

Women cyclists from eight north Indian regions are set to showcase their skills in the Asmita Women’s Track Cycling League, to be held on February 19 and 20 at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) here.

Advertisement

Neeraj Tanwar, north zone in-charge and assistant secretary, Cycling Federation of India, said the league was being organised by the federation with the support of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India; and the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Advertisement

Cyclists from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, and Chandigarh are set to participate in the two-day competition.

Advertisement

Tanwar said all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event had been made, and the league would be held in a new and engaging format.

The competition will feature races in the sub-junior and junior women’s categories, with outstanding performers being rewarded with medals and cash prizes.

Advertisement

A total prize pool of Rs 3.45 lakh has been earmarked for the winners.

Tanwar described the league as a significant step towards promoting women’s cycling and nurturing emerging talent in the sport.

Tanwar has exhorted those seeking further information to contact GNDU cycling coach Rajesh Kaushik.