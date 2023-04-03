Women hold march against drug menace

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 2

Women volunteers of the Committee Against Drugs (CAD), Piddi village, organised a march in Shahabpur Dial village on Sunday and called upon the residents to spread awareness about the bad effects of drugs and save youth and farmers from its menace. The CAD has planned to organise awareness marches in all the villages to make the state drug free. The women folk and youngsters of the Shahabpur Dial village also participated in the march.

The residents of Piddi village had been planning to launch move against drugs for the last two months and appealing the residents of other village too to form committees against drugs to save younger generation.

The participants raised slogans against the drug peddlers and their associates. Satnam Singh Pannun, former stare president of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, addressing the residents said to act as a watchdog to prevent entry of drug peddlers and sale of drugs in their villages. .

DSP Ravisher Singh said the district police were sincere to tackle the drug menace with an iron hand. He urged the people to help police in arresting the drug peddlers and shared helpline number where the identity of the callers would be kept secret.

Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Shahabpur Dial village, said residents of the village had been keeping a watch on anti-social elements which had resulted in decreasing the theft and other criminal activities. Tejinderpal Singh Rasulpur, Paramjit Kaur, Ranjit Kaur, Jaspal Kaur, Devinder kaur were among others who spoke on the occasion.