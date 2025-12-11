DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Women-led sustainable businesses shine at Phulkari Bazaar

Women-led sustainable businesses shine at Phulkari Bazaar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:34 AM Dec 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The annual Phulkari Bazaar underway in Amritsar on Wednesday. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

The annual edition of Phulkari Bazaar, an initiative to promote small enterprises and businesses managed and founded by women entrepreneurs, was hosted at Ameera Farms by Phulkari-Women of Amritsar, a women organisation based in the city.

Advertisement

Phulkari Bazaar is a business-to-business platform, where women entrepreneurs come together to form a network and exchange of ideas and trade. This year, around 60 and more small, home grown brands from Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Delhi-NCR featured products, including woollens, apparels, hand crafted furniture, jewellery, vintage art and organically sourced and produced decor.

Advertisement

It is also a business-to-people platform, where direct buyer-seller exchange happens, ensuring that small enterprises get the support they need and consumers get quality and customised services.

Advertisement

Among some stand put stalls were Just Clay by Vandit Jain, a 26-year-old Jalandhar-based artist with Down Syndrome working with slab pottery for over a year now. What started as a hobby has now turned into his passion and a source of his happiness. His exhibit had handcrafted-clay coasters, candle stands, DIY painting kits and flower sticks that he paints himself.

“It all began when Vandit was introduced to Pottery in a hobby class. Pottery is not just a hobby for him but a source of his happiness. He enjoys the whole process straight from rolling the clay, moulding it, firing and getting to see the final result. Just Clay is our passion project to serve you with the best of products exclusively handcrafted with love,” said Vandit’s mother Preeti, who is also a co-founder.

Advertisement

Also, sustainable business, including soy wax candles and decor products made from fibre-weaved and produced from recycled plastic bottles showcased creativity with environmental consciousness. Neelam, an artist for the last 30 years, has been making these plastic weaved, fibre products in her studio in Delhi with team of 30 artists. “There is a growing market for sustainable products as people have grown bored of mass productions,” she said.

Meenakshi Khanna, president, Phulkari, said, “Our aim to host the Phulkari Bazaar has always been to financially empower women in business and give opportunity to small home-grown businesses to reach out to more people. A majority of the stalls on display are being run or supported by women entrepreneurs and local artisans and weavers. Local brands, helmed by many homemakers-turned-entrepreneurs, have on offer surprisingly artistic and sustainable products, with live workshops on styling, make up, music and art.”

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts