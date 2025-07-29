DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Women officials of Health Dept celebrate Teej festival

Women officials of Health Dept celebrate Teej festival

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 09:14 AM Jul 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Medical officers take part in the Teej festival. photo: Gurbaxpuri
Advertisement

A cross-section of women officers and officials of the Health Department jointly celebrated Teej festival in Tarn Taran on Sunday evening. Members of the all-women NGO, Inner Wheel Club, also participated. The cultural extravaganza was an epitome of hidden talent of the womenfolk engaged in the health sector at various levels. Giddah and ‘Bolian’ echoed in the air as colourful Punjabi attires zoomed out with a festive look. Civil Surgeon Dr Kirandeep Kaur and her team were felicitated on the occasion by the members of Inner Wheel Club, Tarn Taran.

Advertisement

Dr Bharti Dhawan, District Immunisation Officer (DIO), Amritsar, Dr Varinder Pal Kaur, DIO, Tarn Taran, Dr Rupam, District Medical Commissioner (DMC), Tarn Taran, Dr Neelam, DFPO, Amritsar, Dr Rashmi, SMO, Civil Hospital, Amritsar and Dr Sukhbir Kaur, DHO, Tarn Taran, were among those who actively participated in various traditional songs, dances and presented ‘Giddha’ along with other staff members of civil hospitals of both the districts. Singing and dancing competitions along with ‘Mehndi’ contests added to the festivity.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts