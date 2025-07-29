Women officials of Health Dept celebrate Teej festival

A cross-section of women officers and officials of the Health Department jointly celebrated Teej festival in Tarn Taran on Sunday evening. Members of the all-women NGO, Inner Wheel Club, also participated. The cultural extravaganza was an epitome of hidden talent of the womenfolk engaged in the health sector at various levels. Giddah and ‘Bolian’ echoed in the air as colourful Punjabi attires zoomed out with a festive look. Civil Surgeon Dr Kirandeep Kaur and her team were felicitated on the occasion by the members of Inner Wheel Club, Tarn Taran.

Dr Bharti Dhawan, District Immunisation Officer (DIO), Amritsar, Dr Varinder Pal Kaur, DIO, Tarn Taran, Dr Rupam, District Medical Commissioner (DMC), Tarn Taran, Dr Neelam, DFPO, Amritsar, Dr Rashmi, SMO, Civil Hospital, Amritsar and Dr Sukhbir Kaur, DHO, Tarn Taran, were among those who actively participated in various traditional songs, dances and presented ‘Giddha’ along with other staff members of civil hospitals of both the districts. Singing and dancing competitions along with ‘Mehndi’ contests added to the festivity.