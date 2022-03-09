Women personnel honoured at Police Lines in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 8

Women police personnel were hailed and honoured during an event to mark International Women Day at the Police Lines here on Tuesday. Women police personnel/officers participated in cultural events and sessions held to create awareness regarding women in the police force.

Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill presided over the function. SI Tejinder Kaur performed songs and entertaining giddha and bhangra performances were given by women constables.

D Sudarviji, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, in her address said it was a very important day and made women aware of their rights. “Women must be made aware of their rights and today women are performing equally well like their male counterparts in every field. Just as nature doesn’t discriminate against any gender, we as a society must become more receptive towards gender equalisation.”

Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill stressed on educating the girls as much as possible and encourage them to come forward and make a mark in every field.

D Sudarvalli added that people had high expectations from the police, especially women cops. “We have women cells to look into complaints related to crimes against women and take them seriously. The Commissionerate of Police, Amritsar, is always on the lookout for the safety of women. Mahila Mitra desks have been set up in every police station and helpline numbers 112 and 181 can be contacted for police assistance,” she informed.