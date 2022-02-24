Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Women voters turned out in large numbers in 4 of 11 Assembly segments

More women turned up to cast their vote on the polling day.

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, February 23

A greater percentage of female voters have exercised their right to franchise during the recent elections in at least four of the total 11 Assembly segments in the district.

Interestingly, all of these four constituencies — Baba Bakala, Jandiala, Majitha and Ajnala — are rural constituencies. Contrary to the rural areas, the percentage of female voters in urban areas who voted is less than the percentage of men who voted.

In Baba Bakala, the female voter turnout is more than male voter turnout by 4.76 per cent. In Jandiala, the female voter turnout is 2.39 per cent more than the male voter turnout. In Majitha, it is higher by 0.83 per cent, while in Ajnala, it is higher by 0.19 per cent.

In the Attari constituency, the male voter turnout is up by merely 0.19 per cent. However, in the Rajasansi constituency, the difference is significant as 2.39 per cent more men have voted.

Contrarily, the percentage of women who turned up at the polling booths is lower than males in all five urban constituencies. The highest difference in male voter turnout and female voter turnout is 4.44 per cent in Amritsar Central constituencies, followed by 2.79 per cent in Amritsar North, 2.63 per cent in Amritsar South, 2.02 per cent in Amritsar East and 1.45 per cent in Amritsar West.

The overall male voter turnout in the district is, however, 0.6 per cent more than the overall female voter turnout. In comparison to the 2017 Assembly elections, the fairer sex seems to have lost to men as the female voter turnout was higher (by 1.05 per cent) than men.

Astonishingly of the total 117 candidates from the 11 segments in the district, only nine women candidates were contesting. Of these five were Independent candidates.

