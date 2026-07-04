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Home / Amritsar / Women queue up at Seva Kendras after first welfare scheme payment

Women queue up at Seva Kendras after first welfare scheme payment

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:42 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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<< People wait at a Seva Kendra for their turn in Amritsar on Friday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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With the release of the first instalment of funds under the Punjab Government’s Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana, more women are approaching Seva Kendras and anganwadi centres for registration under the scheme. However, staff involved in the process are facing difficulties due to repeated server outages that are disrupting online services.

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District administration officials confirmed that the successful transfer of financial assistance into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries has significantly increased public confidence in the scheme. Earlier, many women were sceptical about receiving financial assistance under the welfare initiative.

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According to officials, nearly 1.88 lakh women have already received the first instalment of financial assistance since the launch of the scheme. Following the transfer of funds on July 1, women have been visiting registration centres in large numbers to ensure they receive benefits in the next phase.

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Pawandeep Kaur, a homemaker, said applicants had to wait for hours for registration on Thursday. However, repeated server outages and disruptions in online services left both applicants and employees involved in the registration process hassled. She said she had to return empty-handed despite waiting for several hours.

Anuradha, another applicant, said her form had been filled, but the staff asked her to return on Monday to complete the registration process. She said she was initially uncertain whether the scheme would actually be implemented or if the promised financial assistance would reach beneficiaries.

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Several other women expressed similar views. However, after seeing relatives, neighbours and other eligible women receive the first instalment directly into their bank accounts, they decided to complete their registrations. They now hope to receive the benefit in the upcoming instalments after completing the registration process.

Long queues of women were witnessed on Thursday at the Seva Kendra located in the District Administrative Complex (Mini Secretariat) as well as at several other Seva Kendras across the city.

Around 1,900 anganwadi centres across Amritsar district have been actively assisting women with registrations. Anganwadi workers and helpers are helping applicants complete documentation and online formalities to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are covered under the scheme.

The sudden surge in applications has also put considerable pressure on the online registration portal, resulting in temporary technical glitches at some centres. However, registration services continued despite intermittent delays, while technical teams worked to restore normal functioning.

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