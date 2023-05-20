‘Women still struggling to find equal opportunities’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 19

Professor Amar Pal Singh, University School of Law and Legal Studies, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi, today addressed ICSSR sponsored national seminar on ‘Dr BR Ambedkar’s contribution towards women empowerment’ hosted by GNDU. The seminar was organised by BR Ambedkar Chair of Guru Nanak Dev University jointly with the Department of Laws of the university.

Prof Kuldip Kaur, director of the seminar, welcomed all the delegates and participants. Prof Shweta Shenoy, head, MYAS Department of Sports Sciences and Medicine of the university, presided over the inaugural session.

In his address, Amar Pal Singh said that women in ancient India found more relevance in society compared to current times, where women are still struggling to find equal footing. He shared the famous statement by Dr Ambedkar where he said that “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

In her keynote address, Prof Anupama, head, Department of Economics, Punjabi University, Patiala, mentioned about women having high voting participation but less participation in the policy formulation. She emphasised on more participation of women as a step towards inclusive development.