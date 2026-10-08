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Home / Amritsar / Women volunteers to join men for crowd management at Langoor Mela in Amritsar

Women volunteers to join men for crowd management at Langoor Mela in Amritsar

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:44 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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A father picks a dress for his son ahead of Langoor Mela in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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For the first time, women volunteers will join men in managing crowds at Amritsar's famous Langoor Mela, as the nine-day festival at Durgiana Temple gets underway this Sunday. The temple committee has stepped up preparations for the annual festival, which draws thousands of devotees and children dressed as langoors.

Durgiana Temple Committee president Laxmi Kanta Chawla said around 50 women volunteers would help manage the crowd.

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Chawla said the decision to rope in women volunteers was inspired by the Ramayana, as Sita was kept under the watch of a force led by a woman, Trijata.

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Similarly, before Lord Hanuman entered Lanka, he was challenged by Lankini, again a woman who guarded the borders of Lanka.

“Every year, around 400 volunteers are engaged and given photo identity cards to manage the crowd and streamline the queues to facilitate trouble-free darshan,” she said, adding that the temple committee would deploy its volunteers for crowd management alongside the police.

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She said the volunteers would be divided into different groups, each assigned a four-hour shift. “Each volunteer will carry an identity card and will be responsible for maintaining order in his or her zone,” she said. Chawla said the committee had already released 650 langoor dresses free of cost for devotees. These dresses had been offered by devotees last year.

According to tradition, children dressed in sparkling bright silver-coloured outfits interspersed with red vertical lines and wearing conical caps visit the historic Bada Hanuman Temple, situated inside the Durgiana Temple complex, once a day during Navratras. Thousands of children dressed as langoors pay obeisance at the temple.

Legend has it that the temple was built at a place where Luv and Kush, sons of Lord Ram, had tied Lord Hanuman to a banyan tree when he came to take them back to Ayodhya.

According to temple priests, couples who wish to have a son come to the Bada Hanuman Temple and pray. Those whose wish is fulfilled bring their children dressed as langoors to thank Lord Hanuman.

The Bada Hanuman Temple is among the only three temples in the country where the idol of the deity is in a resting state. “The other two temples are in Prayagraj and Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya,” said Chawla. She said children and their parents follow strict rules during Navratras. They remain barefoot, sleep on the floor, consume 'satvik' food, shun finery and visit the temple every day.

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