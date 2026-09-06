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Home / Amritsar / Won’t budge until demands met: Farmers in Amritsar

Won’t budge until demands met: Farmers in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:33 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) protest outside DC office in Amritsar.
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On the seventh day of their indefinite sit-in, members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) tried to enter the DC office, but were stopped by the police, triggering heated arguments.

Farmers, workers, employees and youths joined the protest and took to sloganeering. BKU leaders Kashmir Singh Dhangai said the policies of the Central and Punjab governments were increasingly becoming anti-people.

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The protesters alleged that instead of resolving the genuine demands of farmers, workers and employees, the governments were promoting privatisation and pro-corporate policies, and taking decisions that weakened people’s rights.

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Farmer leader Baghel Singh said a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) on crops, loan waiver for farmers and workers, and protection of farmers’ land were essential to safeguard agriculture. He also demanded that employees’ pending salaries, dearness allowance, arrears and other financial benefits be cleared and the old pension scheme restored. The leaders alleged that attempts were being made to suppress the employees’ movement, including transfers of leaders.

The protesters also opposed the proposed India-US free trade agreement, claiming that it could pose a serious threat to farmers, workers and small businesses. They demanded the withdrawal of the Punjab government’s land pooling policy and protection of farmers’ land and ownership rights.

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The leaders demanded the filling of vacant posts in government departments and regularisation of contractual and temporary employees.

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