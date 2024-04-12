Amritsar: Woodstock Public School, Batala today commemorated World Health Day, focusing on the theme “My Health, My Right”. The day’s events were both inspiring and educational, starting with a spirited group song that set a positive tone. Students delivered speeches highlighting the importance of health, followed by a group poem that resonated with the audience. A dance performance showcased the connection between physical activity and well-being. Woodstock school took a pledge to prioritize health, underscoring their commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle among students and staff. Chairperson Satinderjit Nijjar, Satnam Singh Nijjar, and Principal Ancy shared motivational words, urging everyone to embrace healthy habits. They emphasised the significance of maintaining physical and mental well-being. The school organised a cycle rally to promote a healthy and pollution-free environment. The rally, flagged off by Jaswant Kaur Rair, SP headquarters, Batala aimed to raise awareness about the benefits of cycling for health and the environment.

St Soldier Elite Convent School

“World Health Day” was celebrated at St Soldier Elite Convent School, Jandiala Guru, in which children were encouraged to eat a balanced diet and children were asked to stay away from junk food. On this occasion, the children had prepared nutritious food from their home. Under this, classes IX and X healthy food competitions were conducted. In these competitions, prizes were given to the children who came in the first, second and third places. Accordingly, a balanced food painting competition was also conducted for children from the third class III. Children presented wonderful paintings related to food. School MD Mangal Singh Kishanpuri, while addressing the children, advocated that the students should eat balanced food so that their health remains good. School Principal Amarpreet Kaur felicitated the winners.

PBN Senior Secondary School

Engineer Ravi Kumar, working as senior physical teacher of PBN Senior Secondary School, was awarded the rank of Associate NCC Officer in the convocation parade of ANO held at the Officer Training Academy of National Cadet Corps, Kamathi Nagpur. Stars were unveiled on the shoulders of Kumar in the passing out parade held at Chunnilal Parade Ground of NCC Officer Training Academy, Kamathi. He was also awarded the Best in Shooting Award. Trainees from various states across the country participated in this convocation parade. The trainees, who came for training from various states of India, successfully completed the 60-day rigorous PRCN course training system. Training was given in various types of military training, physical training, personality development, map reading, firing, drill, adventure, sports, camp training, disaster management, yoga and other military and social awareness subjects and other related subjects so that they are able to give effective training of National Cadet Corps in their unit.

Sri Guru Harikrishna Public School

Organised by Sant Baba Sucha Singh Gurmati Sangeet Academy and Sur Abhyasa Kendra, Jandiala Guru, in support of CKD, a concert by eminent table artist Pandit Yogesh Shamsi and Yashwant Vaishnav was held at SGHPS, GT Road. Classical vocalist Gur Prashad Gandhi performed along with them. Different rhythms were performed by Ustads in teen taal, as a reverence to famous Ustads of Punjab Gharana Pandit Rama Kant, Pandit Kale Ram, Ustad Puran Chand Wadali, Ustad Kulwinder Singh. Around 1000 students from various academies enjoyed the musical performances while Bhai Taranpreet Singh served as the main conductor from the stage in all this programme. Santokh Singh Sethi, vice president of Chief Khalsa Diwan, said ragas have a special place in Gurbani. He said: “Such programmes connect us with our heritage and also make us feel spiritual peace.”

DAV College, Amritsar

Institution Innovation Council of DAV College, Amritsar organised an internship training for students under the guidance of Principal and IIC President Amardeep Gupta. Bhavik Mahajan of BCA-Sem IV, Sarthak Mourya of BSc (IT) Sem VI, Ansh Chopra of BCA Sem II attended internship training with Webcooks Technologies Pvt Ltd. Yashika Sharma of BSc (IT) SemVI, Kashish Bedi of BCA-Sem. VI, Stuti and Srishti of BCA-SEM IV attended internship training with SR Software Solutions. Principal Amardeep said these students learnt about the various aspects of web designing, database handling, My SQL etc.