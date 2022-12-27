Work on Rs 60-crore skywalk project to begin soon in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 26

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation is going to inaugurate the skywalk project outside Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib. Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu will inaugurate the project in the next few days. The civic body has got all the required approvals and sanctions from various departments to construct the skywalk. The project would cost Rs 60 crore.

According to information, around 50,000 to 60,000 devotees visit the gurdwara daily. They have to cross the busy road to reach the gurdwara and will be benefited after the project is completed. Commuters will also be benefitted as the problem of traffic congestion will be resolved.

Work on the skywalk project would start in the next few weeks and MC officials claimed that it would be completed in a record time. The length of the skywalk will be 460 metres from Gurdwara Ramsar to Chattiwind Chowk. It would be six metres wide and seven metres high from the road. There would be 16 staircases, 16 escalators and seven lifts in the skywalk plaza.

Smart City officials claimed that under the theme “World Class Tourism Destination” for the holy city, infrastructure near Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib was being revamped by providing modern skywalk plaza.