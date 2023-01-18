Work on automated parking at Kairon market likely in March

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 17

Finally, the construction work for automated multilevel parking at Kairon market is expected to start within next a few months.

The technical evaluation of the tender of Kairon market multilevel parking is going on with the Municipal Corporation Technical Evaluation Committee. If a valid bid is found, the file will go to the Local Government Department, Chandigarh, for vetting. After getting the approval from Local Government Department, the construction of parking is expected to start in the month of March.

Earlier, a tender was floated several times by the Smart City, but it could not materialise.

As per the proposed plan, there would be a total of seven floors (two underground) at the proposed Kairon market parking. The cars would be parked automatically in the lots. The parking would facilitate several markets near Hall Bazaar and Katra Jaimal Singh.

The automated parking projects were announced by Amritsar Smart City Limited (ASCL) in 2017.

In 2020, the city-level technical committee revised the cost of multi-level car parking at the Kairon market. Earlier, the cost of the project was Rs 18.24 crore, which had been revised to Rs 32 crore.