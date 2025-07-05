DT
Home / Amritsar / Work on Loharka Road flyover resumes after two-year delay

Work on Loharka Road flyover resumes after two-year delay

The project had been stalled due to a major design concern
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:54 AM Jul 05, 2025 IST
The construction work on a flyover underway on the Loharka road in Amritsar on Friday. photo: vishal kumar
After a delay of nearly two years, work on the much-awaited Loharka Road flyover has resumed, raising hope of mitigating woes of thousands of daily commuters and residents in the area. Member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla visited the construction site on Wednesday to inspect the resumed work and said the resumption of the construction work was the result of years of persistent efforts.

The project had been stalled due to a major design concern. The initial plan involved building a mud slope approach, which residents strongly opposed, demanding that the flyover be constructed on concrete pillars instead. According to MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has now approved a new design that includes the construction of the flyover on pillars, a change he attributed to his continued advocacy and intervention with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

“This flyover connects the densely populated Loharka area with Ranjit Avenue and serves over five schools and thousands of daily commuters. A structure on the pillars was essential for the smooth movement of traffic and safety,” said Aujla, adding that the project is now expected to be completed within a year and will serve as a long-term gift for future generations.

Speaking on the issue of the city’s Tung Dhab drain, Aujla clarified that while securing funds from the Central Government is his responsibility, the state government and local administration must first submit a formal project proposal. “How can I get it approved unless the administration prepares and forwards the project?” he asked.

He further suggested that a consultative committee, comprising MPs, ministers, MLAs, and senior administrative officials, be formed to review the nulha and related civic issues on a monthly basis. Such a structured approach, he said, would help develop a comprehensive proposal that can be submitted to the Centre.

