Work on widening bridge launched

Amritsar, June 11
The state government is committed to providing a good road network to the residents of border areas. This was stated by MLA Jaswinder Singh Ramdas after laying the foundation stone of widening the bridge, to be built at a cost of Rs 1.30 crore, over a drain near Mohawa.
The MLA said a school bus had fallen into the drain at the same bridge a few years ago and several children had lost their lives. The construction of new roads and recarpeting of old ones had also begun for better connectivity. He said the government had got the BSF’s nod for widening bridges over drains.
