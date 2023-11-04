Work stalled in 59 patwar circles of district to resume

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 3

The work for the registration of properties, release of farad for zamanat, taking loans from banks and issuing different certificates has come down by 75 per cent in the urban areas for the past 64 days due to the stand taken by patwaris and kanungos against the government.

The government today appointed 27 retired law officers and patwaris in those circles on contract basis where the work was stalled. These 27 patwaris would work in 59 circles. After members of the Revenue Patwar Union Punjab went on a pen down strike for an indefinite period on September 1, as many as 156 patwar circles had been lying vacant since then. There were 163 patwaris for 319 patwar circles in the district. Now, the number of patwaris has risen to 190 in the district after new appointments.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said a demand for the appointment of 55 new patwaris/kanungos in vacant patwar circles was sent to the government. However, the government agreed to appoint only 27 new patwaris.