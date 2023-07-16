'Work unitedly to stop burning of crop residue'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 15

Officials of the Agriculture Department held a meeting farmers and baler machine operators from Rayya, Tarsikka, Jandiala Guru, Verka and Majitha blocks here on Saturday. Chief Agriculture Officer Jatinder Singh Gill said, “Farmers in these blocks harvest their paddy crop early as they have to sow vegetables.”

He said agriculture experts asked farmers and baler machine operators to work together to check the burning of paddy residue in the fields. “The farmers can use the services of these machine operators to make bales of stubble,” he said.

#Agriculture