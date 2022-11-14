Worker dies during construction of ‘illegal’ building

Amritsar November 13
A worker lost his life after falling from the eighth floor of an under-construction illegal building near Beant Park in B-block of Ranjit Avenue. The incident exposed the ongoing illegal construction of the building, which was stopped five years ago by the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT).
As per the information, the construction of the building was resumed last week by the owner. The worker was carrying the building material on the 8th floor of the building. Suddenly, the rope snapped and the worker fell down along with the material and died. AIT Chairman Harpreet Singh Sudan said the matter would be probed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi
India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy
The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...
Air quality in Delhi remains very poor
The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309