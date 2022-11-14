Worker dies during construction of ‘illegal’ building

Tribune News Service

Amritsar November 13

A worker lost his life after falling from the eighth floor of an under-construction illegal building near Beant Park in B-block of Ranjit Avenue. The incident exposed the ongoing illegal construction of the building, which was stopped five years ago by the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT).

As per the information, the construction of the building was resumed last week by the owner. The worker was carrying the building material on the 8th floor of the building. Suddenly, the rope snapped and the worker fell down along with the material and died. AIT Chairman Harpreet Singh Sudan said the matter would be probed.