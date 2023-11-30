Workers’ board approves Rs 78.61L for 454 labourers under various schemes

Amritsar, November 29
The Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board at a meeting held here on Wednesday approved the applications of 454 labourers for reimbursement of Rs 78.61 lakh under various schemes.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghanshyam Thori at a meeting with members of the board approved the release of payment to the beneficiaries. Along with this, he instructed officials to send the case regarding giving pension to 11 beneficiaries under the scheme to the department concerned.
The DC said the number of cases passed by the board today included 391 applications for stipend scheme for children of construction workers, 10 cases of Shagun Scheme, 14 cases of assistance given under Ex gratia Scheme, 27 cases of funeral assistance and one case of general surgery.
While approving the cases, Thori also instructed officials to disseminate information about schemes to as many workers as possible so that they could avail their benefit. He stressed that every worker in the construction profession should be registered with the board.
