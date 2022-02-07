Workers elated after Cong picks Channi as CM face

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 6

Congress party workers and leaders on Sunday rejoiced at Congress high command’s move to continue with Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face for the Assembly elections. Rahul Gandhi made the announcement during a virtual rally at Ludhiana on Sunday.

Sitting MLA Raj Kumar Verka, contesting from the Amritsar West constituency, organised a programme to celebrate the occasion. He and his supporters distributed sweets. Special LEDs were also installed and Dholis were arranged to add colour to the occasion.

Similarly, sitting MLA and Amritsar South candidate Inderbir Singh Bolaria, arranged a special programme at his resort with his supporters.

Deputy CM OP Soni contesting from the Amritsar Central seat appreciated the Congress move to announce Channi as the CM face stating that it would strengthen the party’s base keeping in view Channi’s image as a common man. He said when other parties have been promising to curtail the electricity bills, the Congress has already waived off the pending power bills and reducing the power charges by Rs 3 per unit for the people.