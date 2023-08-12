Workshop for civil services aspirants held in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 11

Digital Library Hoshiarpur with the support of district administration organised a special seminar for aspirants preparing for IAS and PCS (Civil Services Examination). The students preparing for the exam were told that they should take care of some things while preparing for the exam. Meanwhile, IAS officer (under training) of 2022 batch Divya P and Assistant Commissioner (G) Vyom Bharadwaj told the students about the exam preparation points.

While addressing the seminar, IAS Divya P said that the most important thing during the civil service examination, was to understand the pattern of the examination. After this one needs to focus on the syllabus and study all the subjects along with reading the syllabus carefully. She said that the subjects should be divided into small parts and should be studied daily focusing on a few subjects. Apart from this, focus should be made on self-study by making daily time and according to the syllabus.

Assistant Commissioner (G) Vyom Bharadwaj said that one thing should be removed from the mind regarding the civil services exam that only the students who score high marks can pass this exam. He said that if the preparation for the exam was started on time and every subject was covered in terms of time management, then any student can clear the civil services exam. He said that making good notes helps the student in covering the syllabus, so notes must be made and practice of reading and writing should also be done.

He said that the most important thing was that studies should not be burdened but should be studied with mind and keep oneself mentally and physically healthy through meditation, yoga and regular exercise. Meanwhile, the students also cleared their doubts through questions.

