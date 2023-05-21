Workshop on business partnership between agri firms and FPOs held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 20

A state level workshop on business partnership between input and output companies and farm produce organisations (FPOs) was conducted by Synergy Technofin Private Limited at Satkar Palace in Tarn Taran today.

In the workshop, Jaskirat Singh, assistant general manager, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Amritsar Cluster, Vikram Sood, project deputy director agricultural technology management agency (ATMA), Tarn Taran, Bikramjeet Singh, horticulture development officer, Tarn Taran, Dr Anil Kumar, assistant professor (soil science) Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Tarn Tarn, Dr Rajan Bhatt, assistant professor (soil science) KVK Amritsar, along with various input/output companies and 9 FPOs from Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Kapurthala districts participated.

The main focus of the workshop was to make linkage between FPOs and input and output companies and also to provide more benefits to the farmer members. All the officials gave their views, facts and ideas that how can each farmer get benefitted in agriculture and horticulture sector.