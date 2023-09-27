Workshop on filmmaking organised

Amritsar, September 26
The department of journalism and mass communication of Khalsa College organised a workshop on the theme of ‘Cinematography: The Art of Visual Story Telling’ here on Tuesday.
Amit Gogna, a renowned cinematographer, director and videographer from Cinedo Productions who acted as the resource person, gave valuable tips to the students. Principal Dr Mehal Singh, along with coordinator of the department Jaspreet Kaur and Dr Sania Marwaha, welcomed the chief guest and presented him a college memento.
The workshop was divided into two different sessions. Dr Mehal Singh said the aim was to help students to learn the technicalities involved in the field of cinematography. Prof Jaspreet Kaur said the students were introduced to techniques in lighting, composition, colour theory, film, digital techniques, and different camera movements.
Gogna informed the students about the basics of photography, including various parts of camera, different types of cameras, types of lenses, working of a camera, aperture, shutter speed, and different techniques of photography.
