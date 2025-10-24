Workshop on higher education held at GNDU

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), in collaboration with the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), Punjab, organised a one-day workshop-cum-training. The main aim of the workshop was to resolve the issues while filling up the data on AISHE portal.

AISHE portal is a web-based platform which is used by the Ministry of Education to collect/compile the data nationwide on higher education institutions, including universities, constituent colleges, affiliated colleges and regional campuses. The survey gathers statistics on student enrolment, teacher and student number, programme, examination results, finance and infrastructure etc.

The workshop at GNDU was inaugurated by Dr Karamjeet Singh Chahal, Registrar of the university and Veneeta Anand, State Nodal Officer, AISHE Punjab, along with other dignitaries. Dr Jatinder Kaur, Director, IQAC, and Nodal Officer, GNDU, formally welcomed the guests and participants and briefly spoke about the objectives of IQAC and AISHE workshop-cum-training.

During the inaugural address, Dr Chahal inspired the participants to complete the data on AISHE portal within the stipulated period and stressed upon the importance of accuracy of the information filled up. Veneeta Anand provided information regarding the role and key aims of AISHE, Punjab. Dona Francis, Deputy Director, Department of Higher Education, Government of India, discussed about the AISHE programme and provided solutions for technical issues while filling up the portal.

The technical session began with a lecture by Shivam Pandey, System Analyst, Department of Higher Education, Government of India, wherein training was provided to all the participants. Reetika, Statistical Member, Department of Higher Education, provided the other necessary assistance during the workshop. The workshop concluded after a vote of thanks and distribution of certificates.