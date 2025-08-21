Workshop on ill-effects of stubble burning

A special training camp was organised in Madh Bheelowal village, where experts educated farmers about the harms of burning crop residue in fields. Dr Baljinder Singh Sandhu, Block Agriculture Officer of Chogawan, said the main aim of the camp was to motivate farmers not to burn stubble and to adopt better farming methods.

While speaking at the event, Simardeep Singh, Agriculture Development Officer from Chogawan, explained the harmful effects of burning stubble on public health and the environment. He also gave detailed information about the machines provided with government subsidy, such as Super Seeder, Surface Seeder, Mulcher, Baler, Raker and Zero Drill, which help in managing crop residue without burning.

Simardeep Singh also talked about the diseases and pests that affect paddy and Basmati crops. He guided farmers on how to prevent and treat them effectively.

Simranjit Singh, Agriculture Extension Officer, shared tips on the proper use of fertilisers in paddy crops. He said that overuse of fertilisers and pesticides increases farming costs and reduces farmers’ income.

Community Health Officer, Sukhmandeep Kaur, informed farmers about various health schemes available through the health department. Dr Sonali Vohra, State Coordinator of Lungs Care Foundation, gave important information about the health damage caused by stubble smoke.

Concluding the camp, Dr Baljinder Singh Sandhu requested all farmers not to burn stubble.