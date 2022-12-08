Amritsar: DAV Public School held a workshop on mental health problems in youth for the students of class XI and X today. The resource persons were Dr Jagdeep Pal Singh Bhatia and Shewta Sharma. In the highly interactive session the students were apprised of the importance of working towards their mental well being. Shewta Sharma, a practising clinical psychologist, has been working with zeal in the field of rehabilitation of drug addicts, anxiety disorder, depression, panic attack, panic disorder, psychosomatic disorder. The school manager, Pushpinder Walia, also appreciated the school for its efforts towards the amelioration of mental problems amongst its students. School principal Pallavi Sethi said the programme instilled positivity among the students to work towards their mental health and well being. TNS

Khalsa College bags positions

Students of Khalsa College for Women (KCW) brought glory to the institution by securing positions in Khedan Watan Punjab Deyan. The students secured positions in events such as football, softball, handball, kabaddi among others. The college achieved the first position in football, softball, and athletics and second position in handball. It bagged the third position in Kabaddi. Honorary secretary, Khalsa College Governing Council, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, congratulated the principal and the winners.

Students shine at state-level event

Students of the Red Cross unit of BBK DAV College for Women won laurels at a state level Red Cross competition held at Lovely Professional University, Phagwara. The competitions were held to commemorate of Bhai the contribution Ghanaiya ji towards humanity. As many as 10 events were organised, of which, students won prizes in six. The college team won the first prize in group song and third prize in poster making. Students of Collegiate School secured the first prize in group song as well as in poster making and third prize in folk song and first aid competitions. Principal Pushpinder Walia congratulated the achievers and motivated them to maintain their performance in future competitions as well.