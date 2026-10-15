World Bank team reviews progress of water supply project in Amritsar

A four-member World Bank team reviewed the progress of the Amritsar Bulk Water Supply Scheme (ABWSS) during a visit to the city on Wednesday.

The team, comprising Rozana Nitty, Maria Luisa, Charu Jain and Shriti Munshi, visited the water treatment plant under construction at Vallah and other project sites to assess the progress of the work.

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The Punjab Government launched the scheme to ensure a continuous supply of clean water to residents of the holy city. The Municipal Corporation Amritsar (MCA) is implementing the Punjab Municipal Services Improvement Project (PMSIP) with support from the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

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The team subsequently held a review meeting with Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill. The Commissioner said the project had reached its final stage and system testing would begin shortly. He added that the scheme would help address the problem of a depleting groundwater table.

Under the ABWSS, water from the Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC) will be treated and supplied to households across the city.

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A water treatment plant with a capacity of 440 million litres per day is being constructed near Vallah. New water storage tanks are also being built across the city, existing reservoirs are being renovated, and pipeline-laying work is progressing.

The World Bank team appreciated the measures taken for the welfare of workers engaged in the project, including arrangements at their accommodation camps. It also commended the safety measures put in place for the general public and the steps taken to minimise the environmental impact of construction activities in surrounding areas.

The meeting was attended by Harpal Singh Bhullar, project manager, PMIDC; Jitin Vasudeva, SE (Projects); Kuldeep Singh Saini, project manager and retired chief engineer; Divtesh Virdi, executive engineer; Narinderpal Singh; Ashwani Kumar; Sukhbir Singh; Badal Soni; Sumit Arora; and other MCA officials.