World Bank team visits Khadoor Sahib School of Eminence

A high-level World Bank team visited the School of Eminence, Khadoor Sahib, on Tuesday to assess the school’s facilities, interact with students and learn about its academic environment.

The team comprised Sem Meete, Shahrzad Joya, Monami Latif, Meghna Sharma, Diego Luna Bazldua, Neha Vyas, Sonia Bhambari and Surekha Thakur.

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The visit was primarily student-centric, with the team engaging directly with students to understand their concerns, experiences and ideas. The members were welcomed by Deputy District Education Officer (Secondary) Mangat Singh, Principal Gurdeep Singh and the school staff.

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During the visit, the team inspected the school’s state-of-the-art science laboratories, computer laboratories and library. The members interacted with students, listened to their concerns and discussed their subject-related ideas.

Principal Gurdeep Singh briefed the team on the challenges faced by students. The team also held a meeting with members of the school management committee to learn about the administration and development initiatives being undertaken.

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The visitors appreciated the items and handmade gifts prepared by the students. At the conclusion of the visit, the head of the World Bank team appreciated the cleanliness of the premises.