World Book Day at Harkrishan Public School

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 25

Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Tarn Taran, celebrated World Book Day on Tuesday. The students of the school presented poetry, speech and role play in the morning assembly. The students were taken to the library and given information about the rare books. They were informed that about 150 rare books are available in the library in which many are more than 100 years old. The oldest book is from the year 1874.

To develop the art of writing in children and expand their imagination, the school gave an opportunity to the students from classes 2 to 12 to express their thoughts through words and pictures on different topics, which were given the form of a book. Books of various authors were given to the students to read in the library.

President, local committee, Chief Khalsa Diwan, Harjit Singh and Gurinder Singh from the managing committee while addressing the students, inspired them to collect books and read them. Ranjit Bhatia, principal of the school, told the students that the day was first organised by Unesco on April 23,1995. The day is the death anniversary of William Shakespeare, Miguel de Cervantes and Josep Pala.